Man gunned down in Portland

A man was shot and killed in Manchioneal, Portland last night.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight.

It is reported that the man was in the area when he was attacked by unknown assailants.

This is the fourth murder to be recorded in the Portland Police Division since the start of the year.

- Gareth Davis Snr

