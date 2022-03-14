Stocks Round Up | Jamaica Fibreglass today's top advancer

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index declined on Monday with an advance/decline ratio of 58/32.

The index moved down by 10,223.74 points or 2.49 per cent to close at 400,884.61.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 10,931.95 points or 2.73 per cent to close at 389,939.30 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 1.59 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 4,033.48.

The JSE USD Equities Index closed flat at 202.48.

Overall market activity

109 stocks traded

32 advanced

58 declined

19 traded firm

Winners

JFP up 28.00 per cent to close at $1.28

ISP Finance up 22.25 per cent to close at $32.20

Paramount Trading up 11.66 per cent to close at $1.82

Kingston Properties up 9.32 per cent to close at $9.50

Key Insurance up 9.11 per cent to close at $4.67

Losers

Massy Holdings down 18.74 per cent to close at $104

Jetcon down 10.00 per cent to close at $0.81

Access Financial down 8.14 per cent to close at $19.52

Ttech down 7.06 per cent to close at 3.95

Palace Amusement down 7.18 per cent to close at $954.29

Market volume

Some 49.833 million units valued at over $359.813 million were traded today.

Volume leaders were JFP Limited followed by JMMB Group Ltd 7.35 CR Preference shares and Wigton Windfarm.

