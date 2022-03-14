Stocks Round Up | Jamaica Fibreglass today's top advancer
The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index declined on Monday with an advance/decline ratio of 58/32.
The index moved down by 10,223.74 points or 2.49 per cent to close at 400,884.61.
The JSE Main Market Index declined by 10,931.95 points or 2.73 per cent to close at 389,939.30 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 1.59 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 4,033.48.
The JSE USD Equities Index closed flat at 202.48.
Overall market activity
109 stocks traded
32 advanced
58 declined
19 traded firm
Winners
JFP up 28.00 per cent to close at $1.28
ISP Finance up 22.25 per cent to close at $32.20
Paramount Trading up 11.66 per cent to close at $1.82
Kingston Properties up 9.32 per cent to close at $9.50
Key Insurance up 9.11 per cent to close at $4.67
Losers
Massy Holdings down 18.74 per cent to close at $104
Jetcon down 10.00 per cent to close at $0.81
Access Financial down 8.14 per cent to close at $19.52
Ttech down 7.06 per cent to close at 3.95
Palace Amusement down 7.18 per cent to close at $954.29
Market volume
Some 49.833 million units valued at over $359.813 million were traded today.
Volume leaders were JFP Limited followed by JMMB Group Ltd 7.35 CR Preference shares and Wigton Windfarm.
