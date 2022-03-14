Supercentenarian Violet Moss Brown immortalised with bust in Duanvale

WESTERN BUREAU:

VIOLET MOSS BROWN, who for 154 days in 2017 was the oldest living person in the world, had her memory immortalised with the unveiling of a bust in Duanvale, Trelawny, on the anniversary of her birthday, March 10.

The $3-million bust, made from bronze resin, follows on the unveiling of a storyboard at her home on October 5, 2021.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange addressed the gathering.

A STRONG BLACK WOMAN

“Aunt V we remember you as a strong black woman. On this the 122nd anniversary of your birth, we use this significant event to say you have been an icon for Duanvale, Trelawny, and Jamaica,” Grange remarked.

Emma Morano’s death on April 10, 2021, opened the door for Moss Brown to enter the Guinness World Records as the oldest living person. In this achievement, she brought worldwide recognition to this small district nestled in a valley in the Cockpit Country.

Her historic life also had her being the oldest person to attend the funeral of an offspring. Her son, Harland Fairweather, died at 96 years in April 2017 and ‘Aunt V’, as she was affectionately called, was at the funeral service held at the Anglican Church in Clarks Town.

There, Aunt V brought laughter to those observing Fairweather in the coffin.

“I told you to take your score in singles, but you rushed it and now you are out,” she said, evoking much laughter.

VISITORS

People would often pay a visit at her home, where she had lived all her life. Governor General Sir Patrick Allen was among the earlier dignitaries to pay a visit.

Moss Brown brought a chuckle from the governor general as she read from her Bible without using glasses.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, then leader of Opposition; Dr Peter Phillips; and then President of the Jamaica Baptist Union, Dr Devon Dick, also visited Aunt V.

Rev Dick congratulated her on her steadfastness as a Baptist.

“You are a true lighthouse of Baptist faith. To have been baptised from age 13 and still remain a member for 104 years is truly remarkable,” he noted.

Moss Brown served in various capacities at the Trittonville Church, where was baptised – she was organist and choir director.

At the unveiling, Moss Brown’s granddaughter, Dr Beverly Davis-Fray, spoke of her grandmother’s love for cooking and dedication to her church.

“On each Sunday she would cook dinner before going to church, where she was the organist. Her cooking made her famous, and visiting ministers to the church were invited to our home for a home-cooked meal,” reminisced Davis-Fray.

Mayor Colin Gager announced that other storyboards would be erected in the area.

“The area will become a historic site in Duanvale. I pledge the municipality’s commitment to maintain the site,” said Gager.