Teen arrested following gun seizure in Portmore

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine on Sunday and the arrest of a 17-year-old boy.

The nine-millimetre Brico pistol was recovered during a snap raid on Walkers Avenue in the community.

The police report that the teenager was seen by the team and was accosted.

He was searched and the weapon was found in his possession.

Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, head of operations for the St Catherine South Police Division, said that the latest seizure highlights the involvement of young people in criminal activities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"The police in the division continue the zero-tolerance activities to rid the streets of illegal guns, drugs and other criminal activities," Nicholson said.

The teenager remains in custody and the investigation into the matter continues.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.