Upset cabbies block section of Point Hill main road

Commuters, including students, who use the Point Hill main road in St Catherine had to walk miles to get transportation this morning after taxi operators blocked a section of the corridor.

The scores of operators are protesting the state of the road, which they say has been in a bad condition for over a decade.

The operators used trees and other debris to block the roadway.

The road was later cleared by the police.

- Ruddy Mathison

