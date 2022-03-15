18 additional COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Jamaica on Monday recorded 18 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 128,418.

Of the new infections, 12 are women and six are men, with ages ranging from 10 months and 79 years.

A total of 1,883 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 5.1%

Meanwhile, one more death has been recorded, increasing the total to 2,851.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The deceased is an 89-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

In the meantime, there were 108 more recoveries, increasing the total to 79,633.

Some 68 persons are in hospital with 10 being moderately ill, four severely ill and two critically ill.

And 1,595 persons are at home in quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.