Barita Foundation donates learning devices to National Education Trust

The Barita Foundation on Thursday donated 310 tablets and 15 laptops, valued at $10 million, to the National Education Trust towards the education ministry’s ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ initiative.

Education Minister Fayval Williams and principal of Tivoli Gardens High School Marvin Johnson both received the donation at the Tivoli Gardens High School auditorium.

The donation will benefit 10 primary and secondary schools across the island. Three schools include Cedar Grove Academy in St Catherine, Seaforth High School in St Thomas, Alphansus Davis High (formerly Spalding’s High) in Clarendon, and Campbell’s Castle Primary in Manchester. In addition to students, each school will receive a laptop for teachers to utilise.

Laptop bags and wireless mouses were also donated.

Johnson explained that the devices would undoubtedly be of great use, as the school continues to hold some amount of virtual education, despite school reopening for full face-to-face instruction last Monday.

He added that as teachers continue to grade registers online and upload course materials for students who would have missed in-person classes, the timely donations would help those who have been without.

Keasha Doyle, grade-seven coordinator at Tivoli Gardens High, expressed gratitude for the donation, which, she believes, will aid with the learning loss experienced as a result of the pandemic and two-year absence from face-to-face instruction.

NARROWING LEARNING GAP

“This afternoon, we are most pleased to be receiving these devices. A donation of this kind will almost certainly aid in narrowing the gap for our students who, for various reasons, were unable to access the relevant devices in the virtual learning environment,” she said.

Jason Chambers, chief investment officer of Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Limited and managing director of Barita Unit Trusts, said the Cornerstone group is committed to continue to partner with the Government to ensure the transformation of education in Jamaica and the advancement of information and communication technology in schools.

He added that development of the education system in Jamaica “is the single most critical asset in our society in order to undertake a sustainable, social, and economic development in Jamaica”.

“As a group, as a business, we’re also convicted that whatever business undertakings we pursue, must ultimately redound to transforming the lives of the ordinary man and woman in Jamaica and, beyond that, [in] the Caribbean,” said Chambers.

The Government continues in its commitment to providing 148, 000 students on the Programme for Advancement through Health and Education Programme with devices.

Williams, in her address, reasserted that technology will remain an important part of education. As such, she said that the ministry will not stop until every child has been given a device.

“We want our students to know that school is not only in the classroom … school is something that is available to you now 24/7, 365 [days] because you have your devices,” she said, as today’s electronic equipment will give students round-the-clock access to information and educational material.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com