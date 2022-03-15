Caribbean Estate resident charged for shooting, robbing cop in Portmore

The St Catherine South police have now charged a 22-year-old man for the shooting injury and robbery of a constable last month.

Javon Marshall, otherwise called 'Eli' of Caribbean Estate in St Catherine has been charged with wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The constable was driving his motorcycle along Municipal Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine about 8:50 p.m on February 14, 2022 when he was shot in his back.

He was thrown in bushes by his attackers who then made off with his service pistol and his motorcycle.

The following day, the cop was found by a citizen who alerted the police.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital and subsequently the Kingston Public Hospital where he was admitted in a serious condition.

Following an intensive probe, Marshall was arrested and today he was charged.

