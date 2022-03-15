Clansman Gang Trial | Attorney questions testimony of retired gang investigator

The attorney for alleged Clansman-One Don Gang member Jason 'City Puss' Brown today sought to pour cold water on the testimony of a retired police inspector and gang investigator.

The witness had testified that he spoke with her client for 45 minutes while he was in custody to solidify his voice in identifying him.

Diana Mitchell, during her cross-examination this morning, suggested to the retired lawman that when he allegedly met with her client at the Horizon Adult Correctional Centre their interaction was no longer than 10 minutes.

“I disagree with you,” the retired inspector replied.

The retired inspector, in his statement, said he met with City Puss for 45 minutes before he identified himself to the accused and charged him.

“You agree with me then that when you stated in court that I specifically stretched the time that I had with him to make sure that the voice I was talking to before identifying myself as police is not true?” Mitchell said.

“I disagree with you ma'am,” the witness said.

The witness had said that after their meeting, he was satisfied that the voice he heard in the extortion voicenotes, which were being circulated at the time in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and listening to live conversation in which the same person would call and threaten business operators, was that of City Puss.

Mitchell said, “The voices that you heard in the voicenotes and voice calls, I am suggesting to you is not my client Jason Brown, the person you call City Puss.”

“The voicenotes that I heard… is the same voice I identified as City Puss,” the retired cop reiterated.

He had testified that he had never previously met the alleged gangster and was told by female defendant Stephanie Christie that City Puss' correct name was Jason Brown.

He said that he was also told that Brown was in custody at the Horizon Adult Correctional Centre.

Mitchell also cross-examined the retired policeman about another encounter at the Spanish Town Resident Magistrate Court, which is now called parish court.

The court heard that during that encounter City Puss reportedly caused a commotion on seeing the policeman after he was reportedly tricked and was charged by him for extortion and breaches of the anti-gang law.

After being asked to describe the metal door at the holding area, to which he did, citing the best of his knowledge, Mitchell suggested to the retired policeman that he was lying to the court.

The retired policeman, who served for 31 years, only last week identified Brown as City Puss, five months into the trial.

