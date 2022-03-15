Double murder in Green Pond, St James

Investigators attached to the Major Investigations Division are probing the shooting deaths of a teen and a man in Green Pond, St James on Monday night.

The deceased are 19-year-old O'Neil Tellwell, otherwise called 'CJ', unemployed of Bridgetown in Green Pond, and a man who is believed to be in his early twenties.

The unidentified man is said to be of a fair complexion, slim built, and was wearing a pair of blue and yellow shorts.

The police report that about 10:00 p.m., Tellwell and the unidentified man were at a section of the Green Pond community called Sharen Hill when they were pounced upon by armed men who opened fire.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, they were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

