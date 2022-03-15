Edwin Allen schoolgirl missing since Friday

The search is on for missing Grade 10 Edwin Allen High School student Jody Ann Hayles.

Hayles, who was last seen at the school on Friday, March 11, never made it home.

Principal Jermaine Harris said he was informed about the disappearance on Monday.

"No one has heard anything,” he said.

A report has been made to the Frankfield Police Station.

Harris is urging the community to share any information members may have.

According to Harris, staff and students are very concerned.

The Frankfield police say there has been no breakthrough.

