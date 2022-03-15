FID, MOCA launch anti-crime campaign

The Financial Investigations Division (FID) and the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) have reaffirmed their commitment to combating major organised and other financial crimes.

In doing so, a public education digital campaign, dubbed ‘POCA and You’, formally launched on Monday, will target parents and youths on all social-media platforms, with the goal of deterring criminal behaviour.

POCA is the Proceeds Of Crime Act.

The announcement was made in a digital conference held last Thursday at the Office of the Police Commissioner.

Director general of MOCA, Lieutenant Colonel Desmond Edwards, said that his agency intended to be “aggressive, courageous, and committed” in its drive to clamp down on the proliferation of illicit funds and other financial crimes.

Noting that this could not be accomplished alone, he has urged citizens to assist MOCA and other law-enforcement agencies.

“Far too many of our citizens are very much unaware of POCA and its importance in the fight against financial crimes. The campaign will, therefore, seek to get adults, parents, and their children as we seek to build a culture of intolerance to crime, criminals, and criminality and to arm the citizen with the knowledge needed to support our fight,” he said.

The FID also wants to integrate the educational campaign into the Health and Family Life Education Regional Curriculum across primary schools.

MOCA and FID will, in short order, sign their fourth memorandum of understanding (MOU) in solidifying their commitment to enhancing operations in tackling corruption and financial crimes such as money laundering and fraud.

In 2019, MOUs were signed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), MOCA, and the Integrity Commission. The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is due to be a signatory.

Selvin Hay, FID’s chief technical director, explained that the pact is geared towards providing a logistical framework for information sharing, analysis, financial profiles, or documents or reports for the purpose of prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of corruption, financial crimes, and revenue collection.

Cash seizure booklets were also presented to the JCF, MOCA and the JCA.

“We must intensify the country’s scope in conducting more comprehensive financial investigation,” said Hay.

“Today’s activity is a reminder to the nation that wherever financial crimes or actions of corruption and specifically money laundering occur, Jamaica’s law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies are ready to act,” he added.

The commissioner of police, Major General Antony Anderson, reported that between 2019 and 2021, the FID recovered approximately J$1.7 billion and forfeited US$1.9 million.

Just over a week ago, Anderson said the JCF managed to seize 44 illegal guns and arrest three persons in connection with the 21 that were discovered by Jamaica Customs.

Another 23 weapons were seized off the public roads with 14 persons charged so far in relation to the seizures.

“This is just the beginning. Now through the collaborative efforts of the police working with the FID, Customs, and MOCA, you will see more assets seized. You will see criminals forfeiting their ill-gotten gains,” Anderson said.

