Growth & Jobs | Wanted: More tilapia farmers

GREATER TAKE-UP of tilapia farming is being encouraged as part of efforts to boost local fish production and to relieve the stress on reef fish.

Chief Executive Officer at the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), Dr Gavin Bellamy, in making the call, said that improving tilapia production “will allow us to improve the blue protein, which is protein from fisheries stock”.

“Also, it will minimise ... the stress on our reef fish,” he said.

Tilapia is a popular fish for aquaculture, as it is very versatile and tolerant of a variety of aquaculture environments. It can be farmed in brackish or salt water, and in pond or cage systems.

In Jamaica, tilapia is mainly raised in ponds, with most of the production concentrated along the southern end of the island.

In addition to increased tilapia production, the NFA also has a project to train fisherfolk to do pelagic or deep-sea fishing.

“There is fish aggregation device (FAD) fishing, where they (fishers) will go beyond reefs for fish, which can make it more economical. They will use a little more gas, but will come back with a larger haul; so it will be more profitable,”Dr Bellamy pointed out.

FADs are floating objects that are designed and strategically placed to attract pelagic fish.

Many pelagic species associate with natural FADs in the open ocean, such as logs, seaweed, and coconuts. There are also man-made FADs, such as buoys or floats.

Meanwhile, the NFA CEO said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, through the authority, is working to address some of the challenges being faced by fish farmers.

“[These include] the availability of high-quality fish feed, reasonably priced water, and improving the brood stock. This is the seed stock that farmers will use to populate their farms,” he noted.

With the restructuring of the operations at the NFA, an improvement in the management of the fisheries sector is anticipated.

“We want to see our fisherfolk and fish farmers improve in their economic standing. [With the addition of new units and divisions] these will better allow the NFA to carry out its executive and administrative functions, while enabling our technical staff do the important work in managing our fisheries as a sustainable industry for the future of this country,” said Dr Bellamy.