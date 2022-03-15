Lady D – bringing the Caribbean community together in Central Florida

Say the name Diana Blake-Taylor and you are met with a quizzical look or a blank stare of non-recognition.

Say ‘Lady D’ and everyone knows instantly of whom you speak.

For the past 40 years, she has worked through her business ventures and her radio programmes to bring Caribbean expatriates in Central Florida together, reaching almost iconic status in the community.

“When I started, the community did not have a voice at that time. Today several Caribbean businesses can be found in Central Florida and there are numerous Caribbean radio programmes bringing diverse voices and programming to the community,” she said.

Lady D’s journey began in a little village just outside of Spaldings, Clarendon, where she was born. She attended Baillieston Primary before moving on to Clarendon College and Holmwood Technical High, before migrating to the United States in 1969, settling in the Bronx.

Blake-Taylor attended school in New York, during which time she met her husband.

Born with an entrepreneurial spirit instilled in her by her parents, who operated a business in her home town, Blake-Taylor and her husband opened a store on White Plains Road in the Bronx. The records and electronics store continued in operation until 1976 when Blake-Taylor and her husband migrated to Miami, Florida.

There they started a long-haul trucking business until 1980, before moving to Orlando.

Blake-Taylor said that they branched out, opening a store that sold Caribbean groceries and other goods. They also operated a gas station.

According to Blake-Taylor, she saw the need to advertise her business to the community but could not find a willing radio station.

“Many doors were closed to us. Reggae music was hardly played by the radio stations. We could not find a station to run our ads, as we tried to reach the wider Caribbean community in Central Florida,” she said.

She eventually came across a Spanish station that allowed her to purchase time on a Sunday afternoon from 4-6 o’clock.

“As the programme grew in popularity and more Caribbean stores started opening up in the community, we were able to expand our time on radio, expanding to Friday afternoons. This grew into more hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays,” she said.

The radio show expanded to a daily programme from noon until 8 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, growing in stature and recognition. The platform was used to spread Caribbean culture throughout Central Florida and led to growth in more Caribbean businesses and diverse voices on radio.

Radio programmes began being aired specifically for the Haitian, Trinidad, and Barbadian communities, among others. There was also an explosion of Caribbean cultural activities in the area.

Trailblazer that she is, Blake-Taylor saw the need to give a voice to young people and started a radio programme exclusively for that demographic.

But her outreach does not stop there.

Blake-Taylor is known to use personal funds to provide education for children, assist parents who experienced hard times, all without fanfare.

“I do not speak of the charitable work that I do within the community. I do it not for accolades but because my mother instilled in me a need to assist those less fortunate than I am,” she said.

Her eldest daughter is now managing director of the family business, with other siblings having a role in the company.

The company also provides employment for people in the community.

“God has blessed us since 1992, so we decided that it is only right that we should help others less fortunate,” she said.

“God blessed me to be a blessing to others.”

Lady D, although semi-retired, still carries on her radio show.

She does not speak of the many awards and plaques she has received over the years but the walls of her office are littered with them.

She is not only the voice of the Caribbean community in Central Florida but stands tall among those making their contributions to the diaspora.

