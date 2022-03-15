Suspect held in abduction, rape of 12-year-old Clarendon girl
The police in Clarendon are reporting that a man has been taken into custody in relation to the abduction and rape of a 12-year-old girl.
He was apprehended on Sunday and is to face an identification parade.
Last Friday, the grade six student was reportedly on her way home from school with a sibling when a man offered them a ride.
"When they reached their destination, he told (name withheld) to come out the car and drove off with her," a relative told The Gleaner on Saturday.
The child was reportedly released in a community near her home late Friday evening.
She was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.
