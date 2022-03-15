Two women charged for Kingston robbery

Two women who held up and robbed a man in downtown Kingston on Monday have been charged.

Twenty-one-year-old Moesha Smile, otherwise called 'Browning', a make-up artist of Sea Breeze Avenue, and 25-year-old Crystal Wagon, a higgler of Drecketts Place, both in Kingston, are charged with robbery with aggravation.

The police report that about 5:55 p.m., the complainant was standing at the intersection of Tower and Princess streets when he was approached by the women who brandished knives and proceeded to rob him of $20,000.

The women then fled into the area.

A report was made to the police and they were pointed out by the man.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They were subsequently arrested and charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.