Ward at South Camp facility hospitalised after attempting suicide

A ward of the South Camp Juvenile Correctional and Remand Centre in St Andrew is now hospitalised after attempting suicide.

The girl was found hanging some time after 5 p.m yesterday.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the matter, public relations officer Denyelle Anderson has confirmed.

More details later.

