Businessman held in major cocaine bust granted $750,000 bail

Businessman Rohan Cummings, who is charged in relation to the seizure of cocaine valued at US$850,000, was offered $750,000 bail with two sureties in the St James Parish Court today.

He is being represented by attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy.

The prosecution did not oppose the bail application.

As part of his bail, Cummings was ordered to surrender his travel documents and to report to the police three times weekly.

A stop order has also been put in place to prevent Cummings from leaving the country for the duration of the matter.

The matter has been set for mention on July 14 when the case file is expected to be completed.

Cummings, 55, of Berkshire, Westmoreland and Cambridge, St James addresses, today pleaded not guilty to possession of, dealing in, trafficking, and conspiracy to traffic 37.5 pounds of cocaine.

Allegations are that on March 7 at 2:45 pm, Cummings was driving a Toyota Hiace bus along the Long Hill main road in St James when he was stopped by a police team.

The bus was searched and the cocaine was found in the vehicle.

Under caution, Cummings claimed that he had borrowed the bus to visit his granddaughter.

He was subsequently arrested and later charged.

- Christopher Thomas

