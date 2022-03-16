Cop wants more community-based approach to fighting crime

Commander of the St Catherine South Police Division Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips has called for a more inclusive, community-based approach to fighting crime.

“The aim is to meet with the different groups and develop an understanding of what role you play in the security and policing of your space, because all of you play a very important role – the taxi operator, the business person, the schools, and the community members – all play a critical role,” said Phillips while addressing business leaders and party promoters at a community forum held at the Old Harbour Courthouse on Sunday, in anticipation of the reopening of the entertainment sector.

Phillips laid out what he described as a new concept of policing and security, which he referred to as a multidimensional concept in which multiple agencies are involved in the social problems and issues that confront communities.

“We basically now deploy according to what the challenges are and not just a mass wide-scale deployment, but to be far more surgical and with more precision,” Phillips revealed.

Face the court

He said this approach has so far led to the disruption of the Umbrella gang operating out of Newland, Naggo Head, that has been terrorising Portmore for some time, with the arrest and charge of 10 persons who will face the court.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

With police statistics showing that 70 per cent of the murders committed in Portmore last year were gang-related, Phillips called for a shift in focus in tackling the scourge.

Dorothy Gayle, who runs the Church Pen round-robin, said she avoided confrontation with the law by simply shutting down her business for the past two years.

“I want the Government to just open up the country so we can get back to normal, I have suffered tremendous losses,” she told The Gleaner.

Brenda Morgan, owner of the Old Harbour Skateland, said she had to find employment overseas during the period to sustain her household.

The opening up of the entertainment sector, however, will not come without some stipulated restrictions, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Mark Harris of the Old Harbour police.

He pointed out that all party promoters must get a permit from the police to host their parties that should not go beyond 2 a.m., and there must be an adherence to the Noise Abatement Act.

A spate of game box robberies from bars in the Old Harbour space has also become a worrying trend for the police.

Harris said that law enforcers are working to break the trend in theft.

He encouraged bar owners to implement security measures to minimise robberies and break-ins. Phillips disclosed that the absence of serial numbers on these boards often hindered investigations leading to the recovery of equipment and the apprehension of thieves.

Meanwhile, Phillips encouraged the party promoters to form an association so they can better coordinate and manage the industry. He said this will also help the police in isolating the persons who are not from the area, but who may be seeking to launder money.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com