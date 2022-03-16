Four more COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases

Four more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, moving the tally to 2,855.

The deceased are a 16-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation, a 75-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 96-year-old woman from St James whose death was previously under investigation, and a 92-year-old woman from St James whose death was previously under investigation.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between November 2020 and March 2022.

Meanwhile, there were eight new cases with ages ranging from 12 to 79 years, pushing the total to 128,426.

Of the new cases, five are women and three are men.

A total of 1,703 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 1.9%.

In the meantime, there were 97 more recoveries, increasing the total to 79,730.

Some 65 persons are in hospital with eight being moderately ill, four severely ill and two critically ill.

And 1,595 persons are in quarantine at home.

