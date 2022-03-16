Gas prices to go down by $3.01 a litre, diesel dips by $3.02
Petrojam has announced a reduction in the ex-refinery prices for all fuel grades as of Thursday.
E10 87 and E10 90 gasoline will be cut by $3.01.
E10 87 will be sold at $183.92 a litre and E10 90 by $188.92.
Automotive diesel oil will move down by $3.02 per litre to sell for $187.95.
Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel will see a reduction of $3.04 to sell for $192.44.
Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene will move down by $3.02 per litre to sell for $162.56 per litre.
Propane (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) will be sold for $81.86 per litre, down $2.96 per litre, while Butane (LPG), will be sold for $91.06, down $2.95.
Petrojam says the price movements this week were primarily the result of a number of factors including suppressed demand from China's lockdown of several cities due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Oil prices fell below the $110 per barrel mark early on Monday after China locked down several cities because of a surge in COVID cases.
Prices also fell following talks of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
The market also reacted to news of a resumption of Iranian nuclear deal talks, raising hopes that Iranian oil would be returning to the oil market.
There was also a revaluation in the foreign exchange rate.
Marketing Companies will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
