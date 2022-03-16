Golding calls for reopening of entertainment sector

Given the ease in some restrictions and a reduction in new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Opposition Leader Mark Golding has added his voice to calls for the full reopening of the entertainment industry.

“They [stakeholders] have been suffering from their industry being shut down for nearly two years, and we're really calling for it to be reopened because we believe that is necessary at this time,” said Golding.

“Many Jamaicans rely on that industry for their livelihood, our entertainers, our cane man, [our] soup man [and] our hairdressers. There's a whole range of cottage industries and street industries that benefit from and depend on a lively entertainment scene in the country and we're saying reopen that now,” he continued.

Golding was speaking today at a virtual People's National Party post Budget Debate press conference.

He made his contribution to the Budget Debate in Parliament on Tuesday.

Golding raised concerns that some events have been allowed, while others have been barred or shut down.

“We're saying get away from that system of the law being applied differently, depending on who you are and so on. Just fix it now. Remove the order and let the entertainment industry get back into full gear, subject to public education …. to encourage [the public] until we're really fully out of the COVID threat,” he said.

- Ainsworth Morris

