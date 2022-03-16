Higgler charged for robbery at St Catherine gaming business

Cops assigned to the St Catherine South Division have charged 26-year-old entertainer and higgler Dondre Blake over a robbery in St Catherine.

Blake, otherwise called 'Dre', who is from Bond Street, Kingston 14, is charged with shop breaking and larceny.

The police report that about 4:15 a.m. on March 09, Blake and two other men broke into a business establishment in Old Harbour Glades in St Catherine and stole gaming boxes.

The police say the boxes were tracked and recovered in Manchester.

Several parts from the gaming boxes were recovered in a Nissan AD wagon motor car in which Blake was travelling along with two other suspects, according to the police.

Blake was accosted while the two other suspects fled.

A question and answer session was conducted and Blake charged on Monday, March 14.

His court date is being finalised.

