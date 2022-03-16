Income tax filing deadline extended

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reporting that the deadline for filing income tax has been extended to Tuesday, March 22.

The TAJ says it took the decision after careful consideration of several factors impacting the business community.

Income tax filers are being encouraged to meet the deadline to avoid penalties.

TAJ says it will continue to provide free tax season support for income tax filers who earn $10 million or less while observing COVID-19 public health and safety protocols.

Taxpayers, by way of an appointment system, may contact any tax office to schedule an appointment, allowing them to sit with TAJ personnel who will help them to file their returns, and register for the convenience of eServices.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.