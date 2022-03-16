NCB to close five branches as of May 6

National Commercial Bank (NCB) has announced that it will be closing five more branches from its network of 32.

In an email advisory to customers, NCB said the closures will take effect on May 6.

NCB branches to be closed:

1. Hagley Park Road

2. Washington Boulevard

3. Oxford Road

4. Cross Road branches

5. Black River

However, the 24/7 bank and on-the-go areas, or ABMs, will remain in all the locations except Oxford Road, where usage is said to be relatively lower than most.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com