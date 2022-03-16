Police constable tells story through art

MALCOLM LINDSAY, a police constable, has channelled his artistic talents into creating oil paint canvases that capture the impact of crime and violence on inner-city communities.

In exposing the realities of vulnerable and underserved areas in Jamaican society, the 25-year-old, who joined the Jamaica Constabulary Force in 2017, stated that he has always been interested in the visual arts.

“I’ve always loved art,” he exclaimed, noting that this has been a passion of his since high school.

Lindsay pursued a professional path in the JCF while continuing his art development, though only completing his art education at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) level.

As an officer, the self-taught artist has had a number of eye-opening experiences, and as a result of this, Lindsay identifies garrison politics as a key source of concern in relation to Jamaica’s high crime rates and gang-related activities.

“Being a police officer, I am exposed to certain things that I probably wouldn’t know if I was not a police officer,” he said.

Lindsay went on to say that as a result of the psychological impact and traumatic experiences he has had while on the job, crime and violence have become interwoven in his art, and that this aspect of Jamaica is equally important to convey.

“My work highlights things that they wouldn’t want people to know or talk about,” he said.

Lindsay showcased the trilogy piece, ‘Filt (he)er is the new norm, 2021’, in the group exhibition titled ‘Inception,’ which is accompanied by an installation resembling a crime scene, speaking to Jamaica’s current crime climate of lottery scamming, political scandals and violence against women and children.

“The crime rate is really high, I must say, and it is increasing. It has had several impacts on the Jamaican society,” he said, noting some of the areas affected heavily by crime being the tourism industry, the economy and essentially the Jamaican people.

As a way to escape the realities of the world around him, Lindsay’s long-time love for visual art has therefore become a haven of comfort and serenity; a place where he can express himself and find solace after a troubling day of work.

“Normally after work, even if I am tired, I still get the energy and the zeal to produce some paintings,” he said. “You know it’s an escape ... it’s like a home away from home,” he added, noting that creating pieces offers him some relaxation from a tough workweek.

In efforts to reach out to youngsters who have seemingly been more involved in unscrupulous activities, seeking to earn quick money, Lindsay urges the youths of Jamaica to find different avenues to better themselves and become upstanding citizens who will help benefit the country.

He explained that art is one way this can be done, but he has also implored youngsters to finish school, get educated and also get involved in youth clubs and activities that teach them life skills.

“Instead of coming home from school and going out with friends to do things they shouldn’t be doing, they can get involved in a club [and] get the mind on a productive path,” he said.

Lindsay also wished to see more community policing in volatile areas, where citizens play their part in reporting incidents within their respective communities to stem crime rates.

He encouraged youngsters to not take attending school for granted, and to believe that they can achieve greatness regardless of their circumstances. While he understands that poverty is a constant issue in inner-city areas, he believes that it should not be seen as a roadblock to hinder adolescents from bettering themselves.

“Get a skill, get some education, get involved in something ... that can boost the moral level,” he added.

In addition to crime and violence, Lindsay explores issues of class, colourism, self-acceptance and social identity. Other pieces displayed included ‘Monument, 2022’, which emphasises female empowerment, self-acceptance, and appreciation for women through portraying a black female soldier who rejects skin bleaching and the European idea that straight hair is superior to kinky curls.

‘Plastic Pressure, 2021’ examined how women have become enamoured with plastic surgery, as well as how perceptions of the “perfect woman” can influence women’s acceptance of themselves.

Lindsay was a bronze medallist in the visual arts competition of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission in 2017, and has also exhibited his works in the artist-led exhibition ‘And I Resume the Struggle’ summer edition.

