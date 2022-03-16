Police probing explicit video involving minor

The police are warning the public against producing or distributing explicit content involving children.

The warning came as the police probe a video depicting a child in a sexually explicit manner, which is being circulated on social media and other platforms.

The police are appealing to anyone who can assist investigators to identify the child or the parents to contact the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) immediately.

It was noted that producing and circulating videos of this nature constitutes child pornography and is a serious offence under the Child Pornography (Prevention) Act.

A person who breaches the law is liable to up to 20 years imprisonment, and may also be fined.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“If you receive such content, unless you are sending it to the police, delete it immediately and desist from circulating videos and pictures of child pornography,'' said Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the police's corporate communications unit.

She warned that if an investigation is conducted and persons are found in breach of the law, they would be arrested and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.