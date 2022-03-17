19 arrested in St Catherine operation

Some 19 persons were arrested during a joint police-military operation in Gordon Pen, St Catherine.

They remain in custody for processing.

Meanwhile, the team recovered a Winchester rifle and arrested a man.

It is reported that about 6:00 a.m. a house in the community was searched and the weapon seized.

A man was apprehended and is expected to be charged.

