Ban on entertainment events being lifted, gov’t to provide support to sector

Help is coming for players in the entertainment industry who have been affected by the closure of the sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his contribution to the Budget Debate in Parliament this afternoon, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the CHASE Fund will create a $150 million window of support in loans for the entertainment industry.

Musicians, entertainers and theatre production companies, among others, will benefit.

Holness said details of the programme will be announced soon.

And he announced that permit fees will be cut by 50 per cent to further support the reopening of the sector.

The ban on entertainment events will be lifted effective tomorrow.

Venues will be limited to 70% capacity.

This requirement will remain in place until April 15.

