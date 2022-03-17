Cockpit Country Protected Area gets legal backing

The Cockpit Country Protected Area has been given legal protection under the Natural Resources Conservation Authority Act.

The protected area is approximately 3,292 hectares larger than the 74,726 hectares announced in 2017.

This was disclosed in Parliament this afternoon by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Holness declared that there will be no mining in the Cockpit Country Protected Area.

