Corporate Hands | ARC Manufacturing, Women’s Centre fête adolescent mothers

ARC Manufacturing Limited took centre stage to host the first staging of its Lunch & Learn initiative at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica recently. The interactive session provided adolescent mothers with critical life skills to deal with the demands and challenges of everyday life, in support of their personal and professional pursuits. General Manager of Administration & Manufacturing, Novlet Deans (left), hands over a symbolic kit to manager of the Women’s Centre of Jamaica, Gay Williams (right), following the manufacturing company’s presentation on March 8.