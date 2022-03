CIBC FirstCaribbean renewed its commitment to local sporting events by sponsorship a race at the 45th Gibson McCook Relays. Here, Nigel Holness (right), managing director of the bank, presents a cheque to Professor Emeritus Rainford Wilks, chairman of the organising committee for the relays, which was returning to the National Stadium after a year’s absence due to COVID-19. It is the longest- running athletic event in Jamaica next to the Issa Boys and Girls’ Championships.