Corporate Hands | PwC, alumnus present cheque to Holy Family Primary

Bruce Scott (right), risk assurance leader at PwC Jamaica and alumnus of Holy Family Primary and Infant School, presents a symbolic cheque for $604,000 to Holy Family Primary and Infant School to assist in the purchase of construction materials to build two staircases at the institution to enhance the safety of students and staff. Sharing in the moment are: (from left) Principal Christopher Wright and students: Moesha Myers, grade four; Shanoya Gordon, grade five; Nakeem Ward, grade four; and Tessan Thomas, grade five.