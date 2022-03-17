Corporate Hands | Sagicor goes the distance for KPH with Sigma Corporate Team Bubble Run

Christopher Zacca (second right), president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, engages in conversation with (from left): Dr Natalie Whylie, acting CEO of Kingston Public Hospital (KPH); Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-Mckenzie, Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer; and Dr Lindberg Simpson, head of surgery at KPH, ahead of the Sagicor Sigma Team Bubble Run on Sunday, March 13. The Sagicor Foundation is aiming to raise at least $50 million to donate to the hospital through this year’s Sigma Run events, which continue the invitational run on March 20, and the virtual run throughout the rest of the month.