Corporate Hands | VM Foundation donates to HerFlow

Samantha Charles (left), chief executive officer, VM Foundation, hands over a symbolic cheque valued at $50,000 and a box of sanitary napkins to Shelly-Ann Weeks (centre), founder, HerFlow Foundation. Looking on is Venisha Johnson, Process Quality Analyst, VM Group. The donation was made through collaboration with team members of the Group Operations Monitoring and Quality Controls Team of the VM Group. The HerFlow Foundation aims to end period poverty through the donations of sanitary napkins to persons in need across the island.