DRMA to be lifted effective tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, all measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) will be withdrawn.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement in Parliament this afternoon as he said Jamaica continues to show signs of recovery during the pandemic.

The measures were put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

While the act is coming to an end, Holness was quick to point out that the government is not declaring an end to the pandemic but will use current legislation and regulations to manage the virus.

He noted that importation protocols will be rolled in to current public health provisions.

Here are some of the measures that will remain:

* Persons who test positive will be required to isolate.

* Laboratories will be required to protect the privacy and identity of persons testing for COVID-19.

* Persons will continue to be encouraged to wash their hands and sanitise.

* Masking wearing in enclosed spaces to which the public has access will be a requirement until April 15.

* Mask wearing, in general, will be recommended but not mandatory.

* COVID-19 testing three days before travel to Jamaica will remain until April 15

* Physical distancing is recommended but not mandatory.

* Protection protocols in workplaces will be recommended but not mandated.

Meanwhile, the nightly curfew will come to an end starting tomorrow.

So too the ban on entertainment events.

Venues will be limited to 70% capacity.

This requirement will remain in place until April 15.

