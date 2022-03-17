INDECOM probing death of inmate in St Thomas

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the death of an inmate who was found hanging in a cell at the Morant Bay Police Station in St Thomas on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Stephen Anderson of Airy Castle in the parish.

He was being held at the station after being arrested on suspicion of rape and malicious communication with use of a computer.

It is reported that Anderson's body was found hanging from the grille of a holding cell about 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday following routine checks by the police.

He reportedly used his shirt to tie himself to the cell.

Anderson was taken to hospital by the police where he was pronounced dead.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

