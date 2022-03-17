Man murdered at his gate in Rose Garden

A man was gunned down at his gate in Rose Garden in Kingston on Wednesday night.

He is 23-year-old Kemar Blair.

His girlfriend was grazed by a bullet.

It is reported that about 8:00 p.m. loud explosions were heard and Blair was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“He was sitting right here and him get the shot dem and him drop. Wul heap of shot him get. Dem walk up on him,” a relative told our news team today.

The shooting happened in a section of the community known as Spoilers, which, over the past 15 months, has seen sporadic gun crimes.

Residents told The Gleaner that after the attack the gunmen, while escaping on foot, opened fire on persons along the roadway.

“He was a businessman, him did ah sell him gas and he also did construction,” a relative said.

“This morning mi cry. We still nuh get the clear ah what gwaan. Mi nuh see him ah fire no shot or anything like that. Him nuh inna no conflict,” his uncle told The Gleaner.

Up to March 15, the Kingston Central Police Division recorded eight murders.

This represents a 60 per cent reduction when compared to the 20 homicides recording during the corresponding period in 2021.

