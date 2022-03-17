Missing Edwin Allen student dropped off at school

The principal, teachers and friends of Edwin Allen High fourth former Jody Ann Hayles are now rejoicing as she has been found.

Hayles, who was last seen at the school on Friday, March 11, was dropped off at the institution about 7 o'clock this morning.

There is still mystery surrounding who took her and where she was.

Edwin Allen principal Jermaine Harris told The Gleaner that she was dropped off at the school gate in her uniform.

He said that an alarm was raised and the police transported her to the campus.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said she is currently in his office where she has been fed and is now resting.

“We are still trying to ascertain who did it, still gathering evidence, but to put it in context, she is a special needs child and we would love to get assistance from the various agencies including CPFSA [Child Protection and Family Services Agency] and other government agencies that can assist us,” he said.

He shared that he does not expect the student will share much information about what happened given her limitations.

Harris said that some special needs students may not be able to cope with the conventional classroom due to their limitations and as such may be lost in the system.

Harris used the opportunity to call for more attention for special needs students who are placed in conventional schools.

“When they are in school, they need somebody to walk with them to and from school because persons in the community would have known her challenges and will prey on these vulnerable groups,” he said.

“When we did our investigations she was on the road to her home, somebody saw her walking up to her home, so we are theorising that it is about that time when the person saw her and took her,” he said.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.