Transport Authority to postpone issuance of Buff Bay to Port Antonio road licences

Gareth Davis Snr., Gleaner Writer

The Transport Authority is to delay the issuance of 45 new road licences for the Buff Bay to Port Antonio route by a month following complaints from operators.

The road licences were approved on March 12 for issuance to taxi operators.

However, minibus operators took issue that the licences were not available to them, which prompted a protest on Monday that left scores of commuters stranded.

The relevant parties held a meeting on Wednesday where the Transport Authority announced the postponement.

Managing Director of the Transport Authority Willard Hylton told the meeting that the regulator is committed to fulfilling its responsibility of ensuring that there is an adequate and legal public transportation system in place.

He said that a research team from the authority will be sent out to review the situation on the ground and make findings.

The exercise is to determine whether minibus operators are competent and disciplined enough to be granted licences to operate the Buff Bay to Port Antonio route.

“We are a regulator and we take responsibility for the fact that we said we were going to issue those licences, but now we have to backtrack,” commented Hylton.

“I don't regard it as an embarrassment for the Transport Authority. I regard it as part of how we solve the problems that we face. We have a responsibility to respond to the public. Our responsibility is to pay attention to the cry of the stakeholders. We did have a meeting with the major stakeholders last week and we have decided to engage the other stakeholders and that is why we are here today because we want to find a middle ground,” he added.

He noted that a meeting is to be held on Friday with those who have applied for the road licences to explain the delay and the way forward.

“At the end of the day I do understand that when you have people who invest millions of dollars for years, it's not easy for you to tell them to pack up and leave. But also we have to spend some time to get them to understand how we are going to change the mindset about how we operate as business people,” he said.

Hylton urged the minibus operators to abide by their designated route during the one-month postponement so that the authority will be better able to assess the situation on the ground, especially along the Buff Bay to Port Antonio route, which has been identified as being in need of at least 225 seats for the commuting public.

During the period, taxi operators were also asked to discontinue plying the Buff Bay to Port Antonio route so that the research team can better assess the situation.

Minibus operators are now tasked with the responsibility to prove that they are able to adequately provide seats for the commuting public travelling from Buff Bay to Port Antonio during the one-month period.