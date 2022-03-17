Tufton ‘regrets’ impression he was flouting COVID rules at Shenseea album launch

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, one of five Cabinet ministers pictured at a party-like event on Tuesday night, says he regrets the impression that he was flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

Tufton; Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang; Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange and Minister without Portfolio Floyd Green were seen huddled together and guffawing in a party-like environment at the Alpha album launch of dancehall star Shenseea.

State Minister Alando Terrelonge and Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Lisa Hanna also attended the event that was held on Campbell Boulevard in St Andrew.

Only Terrelonge and Grange wore masks in widely published photos and videos.

Tufton said he had no excuse except to offer regret “at the impressions given”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The images represent poor optics and could send the wrong message to the population around COVID protocols, leadership and personal responsibility at this very important time in our pandemic response,” the health minister told The Gleaner in an interview this morning.

He added: “This is regrettable, as it detracts from recognising a Jamaican musical talent who has crossed over internationally and importantly on the eve of the PMs (Prime Minister) budget contribution”.

Holness is today expected to announce major changes to the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), which imposes the COVID-19 restrictions, when he makes his contribution to the 2022 budget debate in the House of Representatives.

Among other things, the DRMA bars entertainment events, mandates mask-wearing, and sets out a public gathering limit.

Tufton said there were protocols at the event including mask handouts and sanitisation on entrance.

“These were clearly only partially evident while pictures were being taken, usually based on request by the photographers and videographers to unmask”.

“I hope these perceptions created by the presence of political leaders from both sides of the political aisle will not dampen our resolve to beat COVID 19,” he added.

Devon Lambert, the father of a St Thomas man who was thrown into prison for 30 days for mask-wearing and no-movement day breaches has chided the Government and police for class prejudice and corruption.

“The rich man and the poor man do the same crime, but is only one get away free .... That's just how it go,” said Lambert, whose son was imprisoned for a month after he could not find the funds to help pay the $200,000 fine.

Elected representatives and cabinet ministers enjoy exemption from the COVID rules.

Green, the agriculture minister who quit last September after a video went viral with him and other ruling Jamaica Labour Party officials toasting to a no-movement day during a hotel party, was reinstalled in January as a minister without portfolio.

The once-chastened minister has been tasked, according to a March 14, 2022, statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, with oversight of the National Partnership Council, which “addressed, among other matters, the future of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) restrictions”.

Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, commander of the St Andrew Central Police Division, within whose parameters the venue was located, informed The Gleaner on Wednesday that he did not grant permission for the hosting of the event.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.