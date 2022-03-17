Update | Victims in Hanover triple murder identified

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

The Lucea police in Hanover have now released the identities of the three men who were last night shot dead during the installation of surveillance cameras at a supermarket in Santoy district, Logwood in the parish.

Four other men were injured.

Murdered Hanover men:

1. Michael Smith, 55, construction worker of Logwood, Hanover

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

2. Mark Austin, 37, construction worker of Orange Bay, Hanover

3. Omar Mahabee, 43, otherwise called 'Ripe Peg' businessman of Orange Bay Road, Logwood, Hanover

The police say shortly after 8 p.m., Mahabee, Austin and Smith were installing surveillance cameras at the D and K Supermarket in Santoy Square, when four men posing as customers walked inside the supermarket, pulled guns and opened fire hitting them.

Two of the gunmen reportedly chased some of the victims to the rear of the supermarket and shot them as well as others.

The victims were taken to the hospital where Austin, Smith and Mahabee, were pronounced dead, and the four others treated and admitted in serious condition.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com