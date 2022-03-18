21 additional COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Jamaica on Thursday recorded 21 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 128,477.

Of the new infections, 11 are women and nine are men, with ages ranging from six months and 82 years.

One of the new cases is under investigation.

A total of 2,411 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate is now 3.0%

Meanwhile, one more fatality has been recorded, increasing the total to 2,858.

The deceased is a 48-year-old woman from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation.

And one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the figure to 408.

In the meantime, there were 107 more recoveries, increasing the total to 79,975.

Some 57 persons are in hospital with eight being moderately ill, five severely ill and two critically ill.

And 880 persons are at home in quarantine.

