Church community mourns passing of Reverend Dr Roy Henry

Reverend Dr Roy Henry, a former president of the Jamaica Baptist Union (JBU) and the Jamaica Council of Churches, has died.

Henry passed away yesterday.

He served the ecumenical community and the wider society in various capacities.

He was a member of the Continuation Committee of the Caribbean Conference of Churches and chaired the National Committee for Justice, Unity, Peace, and Healing, through which the annual National Prayer Vigil is organised.

The senior clergyman was a Justice of the Peace and served his country through several government and non-government organisations, including the Judicial Services Commission, the National Council on Education and the Jamaica Medical Foundation.

“We celebrate a life well lived, even as we mourn the loss of a faithful servant of God. The Jamaica Baptist Union extends our deepest condolence to his widow Lorna, and children Leighton, Rusheyne and Dale as well as his grandchildren, as they mourn the loss of a husband, father and grandfather,” said acting general secretary of the JBU, Reverend Merlyn Hyde Riley.

Henry was appointed the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD) for exceptional contribution to Religion and Community Development on August 6, 2020.

He served the JBU as a minister for 42 years and pastored the Thompson Town Circuit and then the East Queen Street Circuit of Baptist Churches until his retirement.

