Citizen security is fundamental – Ruiz

Head of the Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union to Jamaica, Aniceto Rodriguez Ruiz, on Wednesday placed emphasis on the role of citizen security in nation building and the ability to achieve economic development.

Ruiz, speaking at the official handover ceremony of the reconstructed Franklyn Town Police Station, said citizen security is the fundamental part of human development.

“It’s essential for the reduction of poverty because among other things lack of security comes at very heavy cost … it promotes the dimension of resources for critical development services such as health or education,” Ruiz said, noting the long-standing contributions of the EU.

Ruiz said the EU is very pleased that the Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP) is able to support the Jamaican Government’s effort in strengthening the country’s policy infrastructure in seven target communities in St Catherine, St James, Kingston and St Andrew.

The PRP, a community-based initiative, began in 2001 and is funded jointly by the Government and the EU, at a cost of $41 million euros and represents long-term support to the poor and vulnerable in volatile communities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Ruiz said for over 20 years the EU has been working with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), improving infrastructure, schools, health centres and police stations to improve the life of residents.

Managing director of JSIF, Omar Sweeney, during remarks said it took a lot of work to get the station works completed, and said he looks forward for the station becoming a beacon in the community.

“To see the community reflect the effort that has been made here today. If anything, I would say, as we watch the events that unfold in the Ukraine, I think if there is any message we should take away is that the security of any nation is one of the most important things,” Sweeney said.

The refurbished station has now been outfitted with officer’s lounge, investigation room, interview room and four bathrooms, among other amenities.

The JSIF said the project to the tune of $48.1 million was well spent to suit 15,000 residents and surrounding communities.

The Member of Parliament for Central Kingston Donovan Williams said the new station, in addition to additional resources, will add to the successes achieved in the Franklyn Town community.

MURDER REDUCTION

Williams said, “Since January 1, we have had a 100 per cent reduction in murders and serious crimes in the Franklyn Town community and this is in the context where we don’t have a ZOSO.”

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, during his main address, said the grand opening is one way by which the Government is demonstrating its commitment to the police, which is the agency of law enforcement.

He also spoke of the reservedness of some to have a former chief of defence staff lead the police during a time of challenges, and said the force has never found a more powerful advocate than the present commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, who was in attendance.

“He spent time to examine the issues, and the character of the police force and policing in general seem to have the changes required … I assured him my job is to seek to get the support he requires in terms of budget support and the changes required to provide legislation. We are little slow to get there but we are getting there,” Chang said.

He said the Franklyn Town Police Station and others is a reflection of the support he intends to build upon.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com