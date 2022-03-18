Family offers reward to locate missing Clarendon senior citizen

Family members of 75-year-old Corbin Thompson, who has been missing for over two weeks, remain worried as they continue to seek the assistance of the police and the public to locate him.

Thompson, who lives in Lionel Town, Clarendon, has been missing since March 1.

He left home for the local post office to collect his pension but did not return.

The elder, who lives alone and has no children, was accompanied to the post office by a woman hired by his family to cook for him.

It is reported that when they went to the post office, they were informed that the pension was not available at the time and so the woman instructed him to return home.

This, according to Thompson’s nephew, Henry Hinds, who said that this was not an unusual occurrence as the senior citizen would travel back home on his own.

Thompson, however, did not return home that day, leaving residents and family members concerned about his whereabouts.

“Normally, he would guh pon di road because he is not of unsound mind or anything like that,” said Hinds, noting that Thompson was born and raised in Lionel Town district and was well known by community members who, if they saw him, would ensure that he returned safely if he strayed too far from home.

WHAT WENT WRONG

Hinds admitted that it was difficult for him to determine what went wrong.

Thompson’s family is offering a reward of $50,000 to anyone who can locate him.

The family is also appealing for the public’s help in the search for the missing senior citizen.

Since Thompson’s disappearance was reported to the Lionel Town Police Station within the same week of the incident, his family has organised many search parties with the help of residents to locate him.

“He is well known in the community. I mean he is not married, doesn’t have any children but he takes care of everybody’s child like is just his children,” said Hinds.

Hinds, who lives in Manchester, said that he has visited Lionel Town as much as he can when not at work, and has even flown a drone over the area where Thompson was reported to be seen last, but he has come up without success.

Senior Superintendent Glenford Miller, the commanding officer of the Clarendon Police Division, told The Gleaner on Tuesday that the police are aware of the situation and that a search to locate Thompson has not been successful.

Persons with information that can help to locate Corbin Thompson are being asked to call 876-359-5865 or 876-344-4436 or the nearest police station.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com