Flanker residents empowered through Positive Pathways violence-prevention programme

THE Flanker, St James community is often categorised as one of western Jamaica’s most volatile areas, so 30 of its residents were recently empowered with violence-prevention skills provided through the Positive Pathways Community Peace-building Project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The project, which began in January of this year and is part of a five-year commitment to violence reduction in several communities across Jamaica, targeted 15 youth and 15 parents who graduated from the eight-week programme in a closing ceremony on Tuesday at the Flanker Resource Centre.

The function also included an information fair, which provided a variety of violence-prevention activities and resources for participants and other community members to access. Representatives from organisations such as Sandals Resorts, the Family and Parenting Centre, and the Community Development Committee, were also on hand for the day’s proceedings.

David Wilks, one of the youth participants in the Positive Pathways activities, praised the programme for its lessons in violence-prevention strategy, which included the use of art therapy – visual arts and drama for the young attendees, who ranged from age 10 to 18.

“After having attended and engaged in the sessions, we all can agree that we learned some valuable lessons from them. We have all smiled at the end of the sessions, because we have come away feeling empowered,” said Wilks, who was awarded for being the most disciplined, consistent and cooperative teen participant. “We will strive to be the best version of ourselves, as the peace-building project has been very beneficial to us.”

Adult participant Anna McBean, who was honoured for being the most outstanding and dedicated among the graduating parents, pinpointed the effectiveness of the programme’s learning tools for parents, including concepts of children’s rights, positive discipline, and physical and psychological punishment.

“In all honesty, my group says every week that we wish more parents came out to represent the community, because this is just a small portion of what the community has to offer. We have learned parenting skills, how to be better parents, and how to enjoy ourselves,” said McBean.

“We had fun learning, but when it came to being serious, we understood our assignment. We all have highlights from the sessions, and I am sure they will stay with us as we strive to be better parents to our children and the children of this community,” McBean added.

During the project’s eight-week period, two four-hour sessions were held each week, one each for the children and the adults. Online sessions were also held on Sunday afternoons to facilitate persons who could not attend during the week.

Courtney Brown, deputy chief of party for USAID’s Positive Pathways Project, saluted the participants for their willingness to become violence-prevention proponents in Flanker, one of St James’ most well-known, inner-city communities in the vicinity of Montego Bay.

“You all agreed to be part of this programme because you saw the need for this programme in this community. You are all important to this community and to this parish, and we believe in you,” Brown told the graduates.