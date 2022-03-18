Health inspector charged with murder gets $1 million bail

Health inspector Milton Williams, who is charged with murder, has been granted $1 million bail.

He appeared in the Clarendon Parish Court and was ordered to return on June 9.

Williams is alleged to have used his motor vehicle in January 2021 to run over Happilona Jacktoo, who lived in Salt River, Clarendon.

The Crown is alleging that the accused had an intimate relationship with the deceased woman.

Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie, in applying for bail, said Jacktoo was well known in the community as one who had serious mental problems.

Champagnie said on the day in question the accused was trying to escape the deceased.

Champagnie said for some inexplicable reason the deceased had taken set on the accused.

She even used a stone to damage his motor vehicle, Champagnie submitted.

It was reported that Williams was on a routine inspection of a business place in Salt River when the deceased rushed into his car.

She accused him of promising her money.

Champagnie said after gentle persuasion by the accused, the deceased came out of the car.

The attorney said that the accused was making a bid to escape and while driving off, onlookers brought to his attention that he had run over the deceased.

The judge, in granting bail, ordered Williams to surrender his travel documents.

- Barbara Gayle

