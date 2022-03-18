Man charged in fatal Bog Walk Gorge crash granted $300,000 bail

St Catherine resident Malik Wynter, who is charged with the June 2021 death of a woman in the Bog Walk Gorge, has been granted $300,000 with one or two sureties.

The bail application was made by attorney-at-law Oswest Senior Smith in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday.

Parish Judge Opal Smith ordered the matter to be transferred to the St Catherine Circuit Court, where Wynter is set to appear on June 24.

He is charged with manslaughter.

He is charged with the death of 59-year-old Valerie Ennis, a labourer of the Whitehouse Housing Scheme in the parish.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Allegations are that about 9:15 on the morning of June 8, 2021, Ennis was a passenger in a Toyota Hiace minibus that was heading towards Linstead from Spanish Town.

It is further reported that while travelling along the roadway a Toyota Fielder motor car, which was being driven by Wynter, overtook a line of traffic and crashed into the minibus.

The impact caused the Hiace to careen into the Rio Cobre.

At least eight persons, including Winter and a passenger in the Toyota Fielder, sustained injuries.

Ennis, who was ejected from the minibus and was taken from the river by divers, was pronounced dead at hospital.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.