Fri | Mar 18, 2022

Man killed in Newport district, Manchester

Published:Friday | March 18, 2022 | 9:46 AM
Mitchell, who is believed in his forties, was later discovered suffering gunshot wounds. -File photo.

The police in Manchester are probing the shooting death of a man in Newport district on Thursday night.

He is Dexter Mitchell, who is from the area.

It is reported that some time after 9:00 p.m. residents reported hearing explosions. 

Mitchell, who is believed in his forties, was later discovered suffering gunshot wounds. 

- Tamara Bailey 

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.