Man killed in Newport district, Manchester
Published:Friday | March 18, 2022 | 9:46 AM
The police in Manchester are probing the shooting death of a man in Newport district on Thursday night.
He is Dexter Mitchell, who is from the area.
It is reported that some time after 9:00 p.m. residents reported hearing explosions.
Mitchell, who is believed in his forties, was later discovered suffering gunshot wounds.
- Tamara Bailey
