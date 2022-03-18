Man killed in Newport district, Manchester

The police in Manchester are probing the shooting death of a man in Newport district on Thursday night.

He is Dexter Mitchell, who is from the area.

It is reported that some time after 9:00 p.m. residents reported hearing explosions.

Mitchell, who is believed in his forties, was later discovered suffering gunshot wounds.

- Tamara Bailey

